Virtually everyone has a scale at home, and more and more people have one that is also smart and can even measure body fat percentage, something that indicates how well your diet or gym routine is really going.

That said, a good scale is usually expensive. Usually, but not always: Amazon has temporarily reduced a Renpho model to only 22 euros, and it does so on the occasion of the Black Friday offers that have already started on Amazon, a week before, since Black Friday will be the next 24.

Nevertheless, This store wanted to extend its sales for more than a weeka good opportunity to see, if you’re in a hurry, what you want to buy.

This scale with four electrodes measures not only weight but also fat percentage or muscle mass, among other things.

The key to this Renpho scale is, to begin with, that it is very, very popular. There are practically 300,000 comments that it accumulates on Amazon, practically all of them positive, praising the precision, the design and how easy it is to connect it via Bluetooth to its application.

In this application you can see numerous values ​​that are useful to measure your physical fitness and health, such as total weight or body fat percentage, already mentioned. Also the muscle mass, skeletal muscle or metabolic age, among other things.

All this and more can be linked from the Renpho application to other third-party applications such as Apple Health or Google Fit, and that gives it much more interest if you are one of those who likes to have everything centralized, also with exercise data measured from a Sport watch.

Even the design initially conveys the feeling of being premium, despite its price, surpassing other models that also have a lot of pull, such as the Xiaomi scale without going any further.

As it does not reach 35 euros, shipping is not free for everyone, but it is free for those who order as Amazon Prime users.

In this way, everything you buy during the week of Black Friday will arrive to you quickly and for free, in just 24 hours depending on the area in which you live in Spain, although even in more or less remote areas this is the deadline that Amazon manages. .

