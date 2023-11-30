Atari’s last console had good ideas on the table, but it ended up being one of the biggest failures in the video game industry. Today marks 30 years since its original launch.

Today, there are three big players in the industry: Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft. At the beginning of the century, Sega abandoned the company, but years before there was another company that “threw in the towel” in the competitive video game hardware market: Atari.

The legendary American company is rising from the ashes, buying studios like Nightdive or resurrecting its old glories, as is the case with the Atari 2600.

If we go back to its end as a console manufacturer, it is inevitable to talk about Atari Jaguar. Was your latest video game console, originally released on November 23, 1993.

In fact, today they fulfill 30 years of the launch of Atari Jaguar. He would arrive in Europe months later, on June 27, 1994, and to Spain around 1995with PS1 and Saturn already on the market.

American gamers were still burning out their Mega Drives and SNES, when Atari decided to go all in with the Atari Jaguar, a 64-bit console…on paper.

The failure of Atari Jaguar

This is what Atari Jaguar and its games were like – Hardwageddon

Behind the refusal of the Panther project, Atari decided to get ahead of Sega and Nintendo with its new 64-bit console. It was a monster for the time, which was still enjoyed by both companies’ 16-bit consoles. The failed 3DO was also there, by the way.

Atari Jaguar would arrive in American stores on November 23, 1993, generating great expectation due to its great technical power. At launch it cost $249.99.

Actually, it was not a 64 bit console (as Nintendo 64 was, for example), since it used five 32-bit processors, condensed into two chips that worked in parallel. There was ”the trap”.

The problems of Atari Jaguar, and, therefore, the reasons for the end of Atari (although it was already weakened), were two: the shortage of games and low sales.

Atari Jaguar had a total of 82 games, of which 67 were in cartridgesand 11 for the Atari Jaguar CD peripheral (an evolution that also resulted in failure).

Among its most emblematic games, Alien vs. stood out. Predator (Rebellion), DOOM (id Software), Rayman (Ubisoft), Tempest 2000 (Atari), Wolfenstein 3D (id Software), Zool 2 (Gremlin Graphics), Raiden (Seibu Kaihatsu) or Iron Soldier (Eclipse Software).

Regarding sales, Atari Jaguar said goodbye in 1996, after selling less than 1.2 million units. It didn’t even survive the heyday of the PlayStation and Saturn, much less the rise of the Nintendo 64.

Although it was a resounding failure in the 90s, Atari Jaguar is a much loved console, which even had a large community of modders with the entry in the 2000sand continued to receive some posthumous games.

What memories do you have of Atari Jaguar? Did you get to have it in your day? It was the final nail in Atari’s coffin, but also a life lesson for the American company, which now wants to become relevant again in today’s industry.