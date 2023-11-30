Fractures, injuries, sprains, traumas: arriving on the slopes, cross-country or downhill, with increasingly technological and high-performance skis without the appropriate athletic preparation leads straight to a fall. “In view of the winter season, to avoid falls it is a good idea to train in time. The ideal would be already after the summer: in the gym, at least twice a week, or with an expert trainer to strengthen the muscles, train muscular flexibility and exercise sensitivity to the sporting gesture. But woe to ‘do it yourself'”. Alberto Momoli, president of the Italian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology, explains this to Adnkronos Salute on the sidelines of the 106th Siot Congress underway in Rome. “The most frequent injuries – he underlines – concern the lower limbs, especially knee sprains with associated ligament injuries, which represent one of the most frequent traumas resulting from skiing. Then there are fractures of the legs, tibia, fibula and knees, due of greater stress on these joints. Furthermore, trauma from collisions on the slopes has increased.”

According to reports from the National Mountain Accident Surveillance System (Simon), coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health, every year – highlights Siot – over 30 thousand accidents are recorded on the slopes and, of these, 1,700 require hospitalization . Accidents which, as the data confirm, involve more men (55.4%) than women (44.5%) and in 50% of cases occur within the age of 30, while two thirds occur within the age of 40. And that’s not all. If as many as 65% of accidents occur in conditions of good visibility, therefore not attributable to bad weather, only 10% are due to collisions with other skiers, highlighting that in the majority of cases accidents on the snow are caused by loss of control.

Chapter aside from the equipment. “Today skis and boots allow you to go down the slopes even at very high speed – Momoli remarks – so if you don’t have good muscular preparation, the risk of falls is very high. For this reason, like Siot, we try to underline the importance of prevention, recommending training in advance to arrive prepared for the skiing week. Good athletic preparation, prudence and common sense: this is the precious mix for those planning a ski holiday”. But if in recent years there has been a great technological evolution in ski equipment, “a leap which – specifies the expert – has allowed us to avoid many fractures which however damage the ligament system”, the knee remains the most affected . While “for snowboarding we see many wrist fractures – he observes – because often those who use the board then use their hands. Then there is also the shoulder and here the traumas are dislocations, tears and injuries to the rotator cuff”.

Precisely on the occasion of the start of the ski season, Siot is launching a handbook to protect yourself from risks on the snow. 1. Good physical preparation: a few months before holidays in the mountains it is a good idea to dedicate yourself to targeted training to reduce the risk of injury; 2. Never underestimate pain and discomfort: resolve any type of pain before leaving, they are alarm bells that can alter control over movement and promote instability; 3. Do warm-up exercises before the descents: remember the importance of stretching, especially useful for the joints; 4. Prudence, common sense and responsibility: understand your limits, never exaggerate, stopping if necessary; 5. Carefully evaluate the weather conditions, visibility and characteristics of the snow: before each descent it is important to be well informed about the weather forecast which changes suddenly in the mountains.

Again, 6. Pay attention to your speed: it must be suited to your technical and physical preparation, to the general conditions of the weather and the slopes; 7. Respect the most common rules of ski resorts: know and respect the signs on the slopes, making stops and overtaking, without danger to yourself or others; 8. Avoid weighing yourself down with lunches and breakfasts: never skip breakfast, moving towards a lighter and more balanced lunch; 9. Always proceed in company: avoid remaining isolated in order to have the possibility of help in case of need; 10. Always use a safety helmet: scientific evidence shows that helmets are a very effective means of prevention in reducing the risk of head trauma and we recommend their use for adults and children.