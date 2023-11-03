loading…

There are 3 countries known as Lebanese Hezbollah weapons suppliers. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Hezbollah, a military and political group based in Lebanon, has received armed support and support from several different countries and parties in its history.

The group is on the verge of war with Israel when the Zionist military was busy fighting a big war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

Hezbollah and Israel have attacked each other on several occasions, but the Lebanese group has not officially announced opening a new front in the war against Israel.

Israeli Zionists consider Hezbollah to be much stronger than Hamas. Apart from stronger weapons, the group has far more troops than Hamas troops.

3 Countries Known to Supplier Hezbollah Weapons

1. Iran

Iran is considered a major supplier of weapons and financial support to Hezbollah.

Close ties have existed for decades, and Iran is known to support Hezbollah with weapons, military training and financial aid.

Of course, Iran has never confirmed arms assistance to Hezbollah. However, the rockets or missiles used by the Lebanese group are similar to those produced by Tehran.

2. Syria

For some time, Syria, which borders Lebanon, has provided support to Hezbollah, including providing weapons and access to supply lines.