Suara.com – Instagram users are generally happy if their posts get lots of positive comments and likes. But unfortunately there are many netizens who like to bombard the Instagram comments column with negative and irrelevant chatter.

To reduce these unclear and negative comments, fortunately Instagram has a feature to limit the interaction of other users. Here are several ways to limit comments on IG:

Limit interactions

Go to profile Select the Privacy option Go to Limits Click the Continue option Here you will be given the option to limit interactions from accounts that do not follow or new followers Users can also set the duration of limiting interactions from new accounts or non-follower accounts up to a maximum of 4 weeks

Word filter

Go to profileChoose PrivacyClick the Hidden Words optionChoose ContinueFind the Hidden words and phrases option, then select Manage custom words and phrasesEnter the words or phrases you want to filterEnable the Hide comments option

Limit comments

Go to profile Select Privacy Select Comments Select Block comments from Enter the list of accounts you want to filter from the comments column

That’s how to limit comments on IG, starting from who can write comments to words you don’t like. Good luck!