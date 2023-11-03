We pay month to month for Internet or mobile phone use and it is generally a fixed price but not always. Maybe there are charges on our bill that we are not very clear about what they are or why we pay for them. If you have a contract with Movistar there are a series of things that you can deactivate in your service and you will pay less and save money on your bill almost without realizing it.

There are services that we have activated and that we don’t really use or that we can do without. All operators have it and we don’t really know why we pay and why we don’t, but there are a series of things that you can deactivate in Movistar to save money.

All these services can be deactivated from the Movistar customer section or we can deactivate them by contacting the operator’s customer service to inform us.

Deactivate caller ID on the landline

If you have a landline with Movistar you should know that using caller ID is no longer free and it stopped being free years ago. On the mobile phone we can always see on the screen who is calling and with any operator without any type of extra service. But this is not the case on the landline. And maybe even you are paying it without having a landline plugged in at home. In that case, the best thing you can do is go to the settings and disable it.

The price of Movistar caller ID on the landline has an extra price of two euros per month and you will pay it no matter if you receive or do not receive calls.

Dictated messages

Another service that you may have activated and you don’t even know what it is for are Movistar’s “dictated messages.” What is this? If someone leaves us a voice message when we are not available, we will receive that message in text format. The operator automatically transcribes the message and converts it into a text message. But you have to pay. In this case the problem is not that we have to pay but that the person who left us the message will pay it without knowing that she is going to do it and it has a price of 50 cents for each one.

It will not help you save on your bill, but it is convenient that deactivate it so as not to disturb to the people around you, whether they are friends or your family.

Be careful with roaming

Roaming is another service that can cause us some displeasure. No problem if you are traveling within the European Union and we can call or send messages or connect to the Internet without any problem but this changes if we leave these countries because the price will be very high. If you travel to other countries where there is no roaming, the annoyance may be enormous.

In that case, if you are going to travel to the United States or countries like Japan or China, you should deactivate the function before connecting to the Internet can cost you too much.

Other services

And like these, there are many other free and paid services associated with your rate or your account and that you can review from the MiMovistar section to find out if they are charging you for it or not. Call forwarding also has an extra price, for example, or the “my mobile coverage” service in addition to others such as calls to a landline answering machine.