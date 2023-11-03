loading…

Israeli soldiers walk past ruins, amid the ongoing ground invasion against the Palestinian group Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, November 8, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

TEL AVIV – As a country that has had a prolonged war conflict, Israel is a country that is predicted to be on the verge of destruction. This was caused by opponents of the war and criticism from various countries in the world.

In addition, Israel is also facing an internal political crisis, which makes it difficult to form a stable and effective government.

Israel also experiences international isolation, because many countries condemn Israel’s policies towards Palestine, such as occupation, evictions and human rights violations.

The various crises that hit this country, both from within and without, show that Israel will not last long. The following are three signs of Israel’s destruction that have emerged at this time:

Three Signs of Israel’s Destruction That Have Appeared Now

1. Political and Legal Crisis

Israel has experienced four general elections in the past two years, but no stable and effective government has been formed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing corruption charges, has sought to weaken the judiciary and change the constitution in order to maintain his power.

This plan caused massive protests from the Israeli people, who feared a decline in democratic and legal norms. Reporting from NBC News, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant even said that Netanyahu’s plan threatened Israel’s national security, because it could damage military morale and cause social divisions.

2. Conflict with Palestine and neighboring countries

Israel also faces security threats from Palestinians and Iranian-backed militant groups, such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

In the span of a week, Israel has exchanged fire with Palestinians and such groups in the occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.