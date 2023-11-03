The three cinematographic references to Miles Morales.

Miles Moralesknown in the comic world for being the Spiderman Puerto Rican from Brooklynsaw the light for the first time in the comic Ultimate Fallout: Part Four of Sixwhich obviously belongs to the comic Ultimate Fallout nº 4 (2011), by the work of the screenwriters Brian Michael Bendis, Jonathan Hickman y Nick Spencer and the cartoonists Sara Pichelli, Salvador Larroca y Clayton Crainas we already mentioned at the time.

Despite having been created in the 21st century, Miles Morales has managed to stand out above other characters of Marvel more veterans, therefore, all those readers of the House of Ideas anyone worth his salt, knows that this version of Spider-Man was also bitten by a spider, that some of his powers differ a little from those of the Spiderman original (as is the case with sting and invisibility), which is the child of Jefferson Davis y Rio Moralesbrother of Billie Moralesnephew of Aaron Davis and close friend of Ganke.

We also know that he comes from a parallel earth where he replaced the original Spider-Man after Spider-Man’s apparent death. Peter Parker from that universe, but ended up in ours because of the event that took place in the miniseries Secret Wars (2015 – 2016), like the Maker (he Mister Fantastic evil that came from the same dimension as Miles Morales).

However, despite the interest that the data provided about this version of Spiderman In the previous paragraphs, the topic we are interested in discussing in this article is of a quite different nature, as you can read below.

Although, in addition to video games, we have been able to enjoy the adventures of Miles Morales in various animation products, such as cartoon series Ultimate Spider-Man (2012 – 2017) y Spidey and his super team (effective from 2021) or the movies Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) y Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse (released this year), has not yet had its chance in live-action, although we know that it will happen sooner or later, as demonstrated in the references to the character that have been made in the saga of the Spiderman of Tom Hollandas you can see if you continue reading this article.

Miles Morales’ uncle

In the film Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man prevents the theft of a car by a black man, which would be nothing special if it were not for the fact that it is Aaron Davisinterpreted, as shown in the photograph, by Donald Gloverwhose secret identity in the comics is none other than that of the villain known as ProwlerIn addition to being the uncle of Miles Morales, as we have already mentioned previously. So that there is no doubt about it, the man does not miss the option of acknowledging that he has a nephew.

Max Dillon’s confession

Already in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), when Electro is defeated and spider-man incarnated by Andrew Garfieldis unmasked before their eyes, as shown in the image that accompanies this section, the villain acknowledges that he believed there would be a black man under the mask, in addition to being convinced that, in some alternative reality, there will be a Spiderman So. As we all know, there is. And his name is Miles Morales.

Peter’s neighbor

At the end of the aforementioned film Spider-Man: No Way Homewe see Peter Parker start a new life in a new home. If we pay attention to the audio of said scene, to which the image shown at the top of this paragraph corresponds, we can hear in the background how someone calls a certain Miles. How many chances are there that your last name is Morales? And if it is him, is it possible that the fact that he is a neighbor of Peter Parker be a tactic to introduce us to the character in the next solo film of the Spiderman of Tom Holland? Only time will tell.

Conclusions

The first of the aforementioned references shows us the existence of Miles Morales in the same dimension as the Peter Parker of Tom Holland, which means that, unlike what happens in the comics, it will not come from an alternative universe. With respect to the second, they only clarify that the skin color of Miles Morales It will continue to be black, a concept that, at first, is most logical.

Finally, the third reference is responsible for placing the character in an environment very close to Peter Parkersince it is your neighbor, so, if the idea is to present this version of Spiderman in the fourth film UCM starring Tom Hollandthey don’t need to force any plot to achieve it.