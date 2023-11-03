Midfielder of Indonesian-Dutch descent, Thom Haye, is one of the diaspora players who is encouraged to undergo the naturalization process so he can strengthen the Indonesian national team.

One Indonesian football observer, Ronny Pangemanan, said that Thom Haye was one of the players who would complement the Indonesian national team’s needs in midfield.

“Everyone must have a highly creative midfielder. That’s why I said that Ivar and Marselino are not very influential,” said Ropan, quoted from the Sportify Indonesia YouTube channel, Saturday (18/11).

“We need midfielders, that’s why we have added midfielders now, for Mr Erick to see a good future, add midfielders, of course there will be more naturalizations, maybe Thom Haye can be taken,” he concluded.

Following are a number of reasons that make Thom Haye worthy of naturalization to strengthen the Indonesian national team.

1. Experienced in the Dutch National Team

Thom Haye has very important experience for the Indonesian national team. The reason is, this 28 year old player has become a mainstay of the Dutch national team at junior level. His work started at U-15 level.

After that, he returned to play at U-16, U-17, U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels. Records like this really make Thom Haye have experience that can be used as capital to perform at the highest level.

Moreover, he managed to bring the Dutch U-17 national team to win the 2012 U-17 Euro after beating Germany on penalties in the final.

2. Flying Hours in the Highest Caste

Apart from that, Thom Haye also has a long record of appearances in the highest caste of the Dutch League, aka the Eredivisie. He has had time to change clubs in the Land of Windmills.

The reason is, this 28 year old midfielder has played with AZ Alkmaar, ADO Den Haag, NAC Breda, and most recently has been playing with SC Heerenveen since January 31 2022.

According to Transfermarkt records, Thom Haye has scored 186 times at the highest level. He also managed to contribute 10 goals and 17 assists while competing in the Eredivisie

3. Multi-Position Capability

Another advantage that Thom Haye has that can be useful for the Indonesian national team is his ability to play in a number of positions. He is indeed in the multi-position player category.

Apart from playing as a defensive midfielder, this 187 cm player can also be used as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder.

This kind of ability will be very useful for Shin Tae-yong to develop the best strength in the middle sector. With this multi-position aspect, he can collaborate with anyone.

Contributor: Muh Faiz Alfarizie