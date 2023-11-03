loading…

Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip. Photo/mer-c

GAZA – The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza did not escape Israeli attacks. Even though it has the status of a health facility, the Jewish state army did not hesitate to bombard the building to achieve its goals.

In the continuation of its war with Hamas, Israel began to target public facilities such as hospitals. Of the many, one of the targets is the Indonesian Hospital (RS) in Gaza.

If this attack continues, the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza could suffer fatal damage. In fact, since its establishment, this health facility has provided many benefits to the residents of Gaza and its surroundings.

Reasons why the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza is Beneficial for Palestinians

1. One of the Largest Health Facilities in Gaza

The Indonesian Hospital is in Bayt Lahiya, north Gaza. This hospital is one of the largest hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Funds for building RSI in Gaza came from donations from the Indonesian people. The aim of its establishment is to provide medical assistance for Palestinians.

Therefore, this health facility was named Indonesian Hospital (RSI). The hope is that it will be proof of the long-term friendship between the Indonesian people and the Palestinian people.

2. Facilitate health services for local residents

Historically, the development of RSI was motivated by Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip in 2008. At that time, the MER-C medical team saw the need for health facilities, especially those focused on trauma treatment and rehabilitation.

Gaza itself at that time only had one rehabilitation hospital. After that, MER-C took the initiative to build a new hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Construction of the Indonesian Hospital began in 2011 and was inaugurated in December 2015. The existence of this health facility is expected to help treat patients who have experienced physical trauma and rehabilitate them so they can recover completely.