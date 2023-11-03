loading…

There are three reasons why Hamas rocket expert Mohsen Abu Zina was so feared by Israel that he became the target of assassination in the Zionist fighter jet attack on Gaza on November 8 2023. Photo/X/IDF

JAKARTA – Mohsen Abu Zina, Hamas rocket expert, was killed by a fighter jet Israel in Gaza, Palestine, on November 8.

As head of Hamas weapons, Israel is feared by Israel because he is considered one of the most influential figures in developing Hamas’ military capabilities.

He was responsible for the development and production of various types of weapons, including rockets, mortars and explosives. He was also involved in training Hamas militias.

Mohsen Abu Zina is considered the key to Hamas’ success in increasing its military capabilities.

He succeeded in developing Hamas rockets that were more precise and had greater explosive power. This makes Hamas rockets a more serious threat to Israel.

Apart from that, Mohsen Abu Zina also played an important role in developing the Hamas air defense system. The air defense system has posed a threat to Israeli fighter jets and helicopters during the 2023 Israel-Hamas war.

The death of Mohsen Abu Zina is a major blow to Hamas. He is a very important figure for the organization. His death will make it more difficult for Hamas to maintain its military capabilities.

3 Reasons Hamas Rocket Expert Mohsen Abu Zina is Feared by Israel

1. He is responsible for the development and production of Hamas rockets which are more precise and have greater explosive power.

2. He played an important role in the development of Hamas’s air defense system.