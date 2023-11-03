The superhero genre is experiencing one of its most difficult and turbulent moments. However, there is still life for Superman in film and television.

Let’s be honest: superhero fatigue exists. In fact, it is the most normal and logical thing in the world. In the end, we are facing the most successful, in-demand and exploited audiovisual genre of the last decade, both in film and television, and little by little it is also achieving it in the video game industry.

In that sense, no one should be surprised if the superhero genre You begin to notice some tension in your lower back and hamstrings. He has been on the field for many minutes. Those tires, no matter how hard they are, have done many laps on the asphalt. It’s time to go through the pits and let the mechanics do their job.

But can this situation really be solved or superhero movies and series have hit their ceiling and, since Avengers: Endgame (2019), the only thing these projects are going to do is continue stretching the gum until they hit the key? The reality is that there are solutions, and those solutions can be put into practice with simplicity.

The originality

The first solution is to be as original as possible. If the universe of The Boys, which has recently expanded with Gen V, has shown something, it is that the idea of give the superhero genre a twist and offer a refreshing and original product in equal parts.

Three quarters of the same with Invincible, which does not reinvent anything in the superhero genre, but it does feel like a twist. And not, I do not mean with this that violence and blood grant originality. They agree in both cases, but what I cling to is the narrative they propose.

It is there where DC and Marvel movies and series They must attack, and the same for Netflix and other original productions that have tried to squeeze the goose that lays the golden eggs in recent years. With an original narrative and well-crafted character development, the genre will live on as long as it wants.

Overexploitation in the superhero genre

The second step to end superhero fatigue It is accepting that there is overexploitation. This already happened in the past with the Wild West films and the western film boom ended up exploding. The same thing could happen with the supermen in the audiovisual field if it is not remedied soon.

There are many superhero movies and series (if we add video games, the number even increases) throughout a single course. And, really, in the case of Marvel Studios, it is doing them a disservice artistically, since Some of their products suffer from gimmicky and visual problems. precisely because of that overexploitation.

The returned president of Walt Disney Pictures, Bob Iger, admitted that they had to reduce the number of projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The same can be applied to the rest. The key? Have a story solid and powerful enough to bet on it, not give the green light to projects just because they have superheroes.

The authorship of the filmmakers

And finally, a third possible solution to superhero fatigue is offer greater creative freedom for directors and allow filmmakers to maintain their authorship. Basically, superhero movies and series don’t seem prefabricated, but rather each one has its own identity.

Whether this has happened or not can be debated, but, from my point of view, One of the worst things that could happen to the superhero genre is giving the feeling that some movies or series are practically the same. And perhaps that is due to the intertextuality intended by the orchestrators of the universes, I don’t know.

What I do know is that there are many filmmakers who could offer great superheroic visions and give them a unique audiovisual treatment. That’s what you have to look for. A mix between originality, reduction of overexploitation and authorship. With those three ingredients, perhaps it can be stopped the decline of superheroes in Hollywood.

Definitely, The superhero genre is at its lowest point right now. compared to where we come from. However, it is still not that worrying. Many things can be done to reverse the damage. But, if something is not done, the most logical and plausible drift is that it ends up losing relevance more frequently.