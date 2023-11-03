loading…

The Egyptian military is a highly respected force in the Middle East. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – There are a number of countries neighboring Palestine that have capable military forces. One of them is Egypt.

In its location, Palestine is included as a country in the Middle East region. Apart from Israel, they have neighboring countries which are predominantly Muslim.

Looking at the list of countries that are not far from Palestine, several of them are known to have strong military powers. If they combined their militaries, they could amass quite a terrifying force. Who do you think they are?

Palestine’s Neighboring Country with the Strongest Military

1. Egypt

Egypt is a country that is quite close to Palestine, precisely across the Gaza Strip. One of the borders even becomes an important access link when the outside world wants to provide humanitarian assistance.

In terms of its status, Egypt is also a country with a strong military. According to the Global Fire Power 2023 report, this country is ranked 14th out of 145 countries that were ranked.

Egypt’s armed forces have at least 440,000 active personnel and 480,000 soldiers. Along with a military budget of USD 4.3 billion, they also have 300,000 paramilitary troops.

In terms of land weapons, Egypt has 4,664 tanks, tens of thousands of armored vehicles, 1,575 rocket artillery pieces, and thousands of other artillery pieces. Meanwhile, on the sea side, Cairo has dozens of frigates, 7 corvettes, 8 submarines, 48 ​​patrol ships and 23 mine warfare ships.

Turning to the air sector, Egypt has hundreds of fighter and training aircraft, 59 transport aircraft, and up to 325 helicopters.

2. Irak

Iraq may not have a direct border with Palestine as Egypt does. However, its status is still considered a close neighbor of Palestine in the Middle East.

In the 2023 GFP ranking, Iraq is in 45th place out of 145 countries. Having a military budget of more than USD 5.7 billion, the country has at least 200,000 active troops and 130,000 paramilitary troops.

Apart from the army, its military strength is also supported by a variety of weapons. In the land sector, Iraq has hundreds of tanks, 39,474 armored vehicles, and thousands of artillery pieces.