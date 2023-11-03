loading…

JAKARTA – Even though Israel is better known for its atrocities against Palestinians in Indonesia, apparently this does not apply to these three neighboring countries, in fact these three countries can be said to provide quite a lot of support for the Jewish State.

Even though these three countries do have good relations with Israel, and even provide their support, that does not mean they all support wars that violate human rights in the Palestinian conflict area.

The support of Indonesia’s three neighboring countries for Israel began to be seen when the Jewish state called for independence in 1948.

Until now, Indonesia’s three neighboring countries still maintain good relations with Israel, with several forms of support.

3 Neighboring Countries of Indonesia that Support Israel

1. Singapore

From the article entitled “A Special Relationships that Continue to Grow” by Winston Choo, it is stated that Singapore and Israel have a special relationship that was initially born out of necessity.

As a newly independent country with limited resources, Singapore needed Israel’s help to build its armed forces. Meanwhile, Israel was also on a mission to seek support.

The friendship between two countries originating from different regions has developed into a friendship based on mutual understanding and respect.

Even so, Singapore is not completely tilted towards Israel. Because this Southeast Asian country also cares about human rights violations that occur in Israel and Palestine.

In fact, recently Singapore and Malaysia agreed to vote in favor of the UN resolution on the Israel and Hamas conflict according to The Straits Time page.

2. Australia

Even though it is not a Southeast Asian country, Australia is still a close neighboring country to Indonesia. This continental country has also provided its support to Israel since the Jewish state became independent.

According to the Jacobin website, most Australians do not realize how isolated their country is diplomatically. Australia is almost unique globally in its consistent support for Israel in diplomatic forums such as the United Nations.

Australia is even said to have protected Israel from international scrutiny over the killing and injury of Palestinians.