3 Middle Eastern militant groups are known to have helped Palestine in the war with Israel in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

JAKARTA – There are a number of Middle Eastern militant groups that have expressed support for helping Palestine. One of them even appeared unexpectedly.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is still continuing and starting to enter a new phase. Initially, Israel claimed that its attacks would only be aimed at Hamas soldiers.

However, the fact is that many innocent civilians in Palestine have become victims. Concerned about the current conditions, a number of militant groups in the Middle East have moved and expressed support for helping Palestine.

For the record, Hamas is not on this list because they are one of the main parties taking part in the war. The following are Middle Eastern militant groups that are helping Palestine.

Militant Groups in the Middle East that Help Palestine

1. Hizbullah



Photo: CNN

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah group is also widely known as a close ally of Hamas. Since the beginning of the Israeli attack, they have shown support for Palestine.

Despite its status as a militant group, Hezbollah also has great influence in Lebanon. Not only from society, but also within the Lebanese government.

Just like Hamas, Hezbollah also makes Israel its enemy. Not only that, they also oppose Western influence which is trying to dominate the Middle East region.

In the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah launched attacks on the border. Several times, his soldiers were also involved in firefights with Israeli troops.

2. Palestinian Islamic Jihad



Foto: The New Arab

Islamic Jihad is one of the militant groups in Palestine. Like Hamas, they are also fighting against oppression carried out by Israel and its allies.

Their popularity may not be as big as Hamas, but the assistance they provide is also quite influential. Some time ago, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad also held a meeting with Hamas and Hezbollah.