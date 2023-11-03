loading…

Palestinian boy waves a white flag while fleeing from north to south Gaza in the Gaza Strip. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – In October to November 2023, the world witnessed tragic scenes in the Gaza Strip. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, were forced to flee their homes in northern Gaza.

Israel forced Palestinian civilians to immediately leave northern Gaza for southern Gaza.

The reason is that Israel will destroy northern Gaza, which is a base for Hamas fighters.

Palestinians walked for hours, waving white flags, in an effort to reach safer areas in the southern region of Gaza.

The white flag is a traditional symbol of surrender or ceasefire. In the context of Gaza refugees, the white flag indicates that they are civilians who are not involved in the conflict and have no intention of fighting. They just want to survive and find a safe place to live.

There are several reasons why Gaza residents fled south. One reason is because they are afraid of being attacked by the Israeli military.

During the Israel-Hamas conflict that has been ongoing since October 2023, Israel has launched air and artillery attacks on northern Gaza, killing thousands of civilians and destroying vital infrastructure.

To date, Israel has killed more than 11,000 Palestinian civilians. Brutal Israeli attacks continue to this day in the northern Gaza and southern Gaza areas.

Another reason why Gazans flee is because they need humanitarian assistance.

The Gaza Strip is an area blockaded by Israel and Egypt, so access to humanitarian aid is very limited. The latest conflict has worsened the humanitarian situation in Gaza, leaving thousands of civilians in need of assistance to survive.

Gaza refugees waving white flags have become a symbol of the suffering of the Palestinian people. They are victims of the never-ending conflict between Israel and Hamas.