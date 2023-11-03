Denpasar Voice – The Moroccan U-17 national team is in Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup with the Indonesian national team. The team coached by Said Chiba is a strong opponent that Garuda Asia must face.

The player in the spotlight is Taha Benrhozil. This 17 year old player is the main goalkeeper for Morocco U-17 in the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

Taha Benrhozil played well in goal for the Morocco U-17 National Team in the U-17 World Cup qualifiers.

Reporting from Transfermarkt, here are 3 reliable players from the Moroccan U-17 national team that the Indonesian national team must watch out for in the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

1. Taha Benrhozil

Taha Benrhozil is the main goalkeeper for the Morocco U-17 National Team at the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

This player, born on June 18 2006, has extraordinary reflexes and composure between the sticks.

Taha Benrhozil played an important role in bringing the Moroccan U-17 National Team to become runners up in the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

At that time, he managed to perform well until the final round even though he lost to Senegal U-17 in the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

2. Anas Alaoui

In the attacking position, there is the name Anas Alaoui, who is the mainstay of the U-17 Moroccan National Team in the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

This player, born 20 April 2006, plays for the Eintracht Frankfurt U-19 team. He has dual citizenship, namely Moroccan and German.

Before playing for the Morocco U-17 national team, Anas Alaoui was called to play for Germany U-16 in 2021.

However, now this 17 year old player has decided to strengthen the Moroccan U-17 national team.

3. Imran Nazih

Lastly is Imran Nazih, a player born on January 25 2006 who also has dual citizenship, namely Moroccan and Dutch.

Having strengthened the Dutch U-17 national team, Imran Nazih finally decided to defend the Moroccan U-17 national team at the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

Playing as a midfielder, Imran Nazih will make things difficult for the Indonesian National Team’s defense through his neat passes.

The Indonesian National Team’s match against the Moroccan U-17 National Team took place at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium on Friday, 16/11/2023 at 19.00 WIB. (*/Ana AP)