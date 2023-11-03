Marvel Studios is in crisis. The Variety report has brought a lot of controversy, but also a lot of truth and some debate. Let’s summarize everything.

There are 3 keys that explain Marvel’s serious crisis. The superhero film studio, a company currently led by Kevin Feige under the House of Mouse, is facing a series of problems that threaten the stability of its franchise. Since the end of Avengers: Endgame, things have not gone as expected. The situation with the Multiverse Saga is very complicated. Especially due to Jonathan Majors’ legal problems and The Marvels’ poor forecasts. Be that as it may, these are the three keys that explain the situation of Marvel Studios.

1) The legal situation of Jonathan Majors

The expectation was that Jonathan Majors would take on the role of the main villain, Kang the Conquered, during the next phase of the Marvel Studios franchise. However, Accusations of abuse and legal problems have cast doubt on his participation. Although Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Loki series continue to promote him as the great antagonist, the situation is much more complicated than all that. The screenwriters’ strike at the time of Loki’s production prevented this situation from being corrected in time. And Peyton Reed’s movie was already filmed before the event.

2) The fear in Marvel Studios of the failure of The Marvels

The Marvels movie is generating a lot of concern within the executive ranks of Marvel Studios. The reason? Its potential performance at the box office, which would be disastrous. Forecasts place it as the biggest failure in the history of the UCM. Director Nia DaCosta, when recounting her not entirely positive experience directing the film, has also generated some concern. Rumor has it that he abandoned post-production to embark on his next project. Public test screenings were even held in Texas and the results were mediocre. The situation is desperate with The Marvels. There are only a few weeks left to clear up doubts about the film.

3) Too much content in too little time

And finally, at Marvel Studios they are aware that Walt Disney Pictures’ order to release a large number of series and movies during the pandemic, both on television and in theaters, has significantly damaged the brand. Not only the saturation, but also the short time given for the production of these projects has affected the quality of the scripts and special effects. Something that has been evident to all viewers. And highly criticized, by the way. Furthermore, projects like Blade have been compromised by facing multiple changes to their script.

