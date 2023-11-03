The Indonesian national team will face the Iraqi national team in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualification Asia Zone. The opposing side has a number of star players with the most expensive status.

According to the schedule, the meeting between the Indonesian National Team and Iraq will be held at Al-Shaab Stadium on Thursday (16/11/2023). This is the first test for Shin Tae-yong’s team to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

There are at least three names of players from the Iraqi National Team who currently have fantastic market values. Two of them have the status of overseas players, meaning they are currently pursuing a career abroad.

The following are a number of Iraqi national team players who are included in the most expensive player category.

1. Danilo Al-Saeed

In the Iraqi national team squad, there is one player whose descent is included in the most expensive category. The figure in question is Danilo Al-Saed. The player who plays as a winger was born in Sweden.

Currently, the 24 year old player has a career with the highest caste club in the Norwegian League, Sandefjord Fotball. Previously, he also played with Swedish clubs, Enköpings SK and Sandvikens IF.

If you refer to Transfermarkt records, the 178 cm player has a relatively expensive market price, because the figure reaches IDR 13.04 billion.

2. The Bashar Journey

In second place, the player who has the status as the most expensive pillar of the Iraqi national team is Bashar Resan. This 26 year old attacking midfielder is currently pursuing a career in the Qatar League with Qatar SC.

According to Transfermarkt records, Bashar Resan has a market value of IDR 13.91 billion. This nominal value is quite reasonable if you look at his status as a mainstay player for the Iraqi National Team.

Since making his debut on September 4 2014, the 26 year old midfielder has made a total of 50 appearances with the Iraqi national team. He is one of the players that the Indonesian national team players must anticipate.

3. Amjad Attwan

The status as the player with the highest market price in the Iraqi national team squad is currently still held by a figure named Amjad Attwan. This 26 year old player plays as a central midfielder and has a market value of 1 million euros or the equivalent of IDR 16.7 billion.

Interestingly, Amjad Attwan, who has a prestigious status, actually has a career within the country. This 179 cm tall player plays with the Zakho SC club. However, he had a career abroad.

One of Amjad Attwan’s outstanding records is his number of appearances at international level. The reason is, since making his debut on March 18 2016, he has played 73 times with the Iraqi national team.

