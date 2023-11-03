Suara.com – At the 2023 U-17 World Cup, the Indonesian national team showed brilliant success, although their chances of progressing far were slightly hampered.

The focus of this article will be on three young players who stand out from the U-17 Indonesian National Team and have great potential to continue their football careers in the European League.

1. Ji Da-bin: South Korean midfielder with great skills

Ji Da-bin, a player of South Korean descent who was called up by the TC of the U-16 Indonesian National Team. (Instagram/jidabin.10)

One of the players who stole the attention at the 2023 U-17 World Cup is Ji Da-bin, a South Korean midfielder.

Proving to be a mainstay in the three matches entrusted to him by coach Bima Sakti, Ji Da-bin has extraordinary abilities as a midfielder connecting the midfield and back line.

This expertise becomes a valuable asset that can be developed further. His potential makes him worthy of starting a career in European competitions, where skills like his are much needed.

2. Amar Rayhan Brkic: Career Tracks in Europe with Hoffenheim U-17

Amar Brkic (doc. pssi.org)

Amar Rayhan Brkic is a player who has made his mark on European football, playing with Hoffenheim U-17.

With this experience, it is hoped that Amar can maintain his performance and perhaps attract the attention of big clubs on the Blue Continent.

With a German background, Amar has the opportunity to shine at senior level and prove his quality at bigger European clubs.

3. Arkhan Kaka: A Talented Striker Who Europe is Watching

Arkhan Kaka, a striker who scored two goals at the 2023 U-17 World Cup, has attracted the attention of talent scouts in Europe.

Considered the next talented talent from Indonesia after Marselino Ferdinan, Arkhan has even experienced the club atmosphere at senior level with Persis Solo in Liga 1 2023-2024.

This experience gives him an edge over the competition and makes him an attractive option for European clubs looking to sign him.

These three young players, Ji Da-bin, Amar Rayhan Brkic, and Arkhan Kaka, bring new hope to Indonesian football.

With the extraordinary potential they have, traveling to the Blue Continent is an interesting next step for their careers.

With achievements at the 2023 U-17 World Cup and experience at club level, the opportunity to shine on the European football stage is increasingly wide open.