Enjoy Apple TV+ and Apple Music for free this Christmasand in the following months, if you have a console PlayStation 5.

From the PS5 console you can get three free months of Apple TV+, and six free months of Apple Musicin a very simple way.

Apple TV+ offer ends on January 31, 2024and that of Apple Music, the November 15, 2024. So you have time to take advantage of the promotions. Although you hire them from the console, you can later use them on other devices: Smart TV, mobile, etc.

How to get free Apple TV+ and Apple Music with your PS5

To be able to enjoy these offers, the only condition is to create an Apple account that has not been used to subscribe to any of these services. That is to say, It is only applicable to new users.

You don’t need to have an iPhone or buy an Apple product. You can create the Apple account for free on their Apple ID page. You only need an email and a payment method, such as a bank card.

To obtain the three free months of Apple TV+ and six free months of Apple Musicyou must do the following:

Search for the Apple Music or Apple TV+ app from the search bar on your PS5 console, or find it under “All Apps” in Media. Download and open the app and follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.

As always happens in this type of promotions, After the free months have passed, they charge you the monthly fee, so don’t forget to cancel your subscription before that period, if you don’t want to continue. Even if you cancel, you can continue enjoying the free months.

The promotion coincides with the premiere of the Monsterverse on Apple TV+, which wants to compete with Marvel or Star Wars. The Monsterverse brings together the Godzilla and Kong franchises in a single universe.

The first series in Apple TV+’s Monsterverse is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which premiered this week. Here you can see the spectacular trailer:

After surviving Godzilla’s attack on San Francisco, a terrifying secret comes back to haunt Cate. Amid monstrous threats, she embarks on a worldwide adventure to discover the truth about her family and the mysterious organization known as Monarch.

On Apple TV+ you also have other spectacular and high-quality series, such as Foundation, For All Humanity, Ted Lasso, and many others.

Apple Music offers you millions of songs and thousands of playlistswith the best high definition audio quality.

If you have a PlayStation 5 console, take advantage of the promotion: three free months of Apple TV+, and six free months of Apple Music. A Christmas gift!