Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 national team has just finished its journey at the 2023 U-17 World Cup with a number of interesting records, although unfortunately, they did not succeed in advancing to the knockout phase.

The Indonesian national team’s debut on this stage ended after a draw that was not expected to occur in the match between Mexico and New Zealand.

Previously, Bima Sakti’s team had three tense matches in Group A, facing Ecuador, Panama and Morocco.

Interesting Post-Match Facts:

1. Third place in Group A

Indonesian U-17 national team player Nabil Ashura tries to get past Morocco U-17 players on the third matchday of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya, Thursday (16/11/2023). (Doc. LOC U-17 World Cup 2023)

Even though the Indonesian U-17 National Team managed to rank third in Group A, the two points they scored were not enough to compete with other countries in similar positions in other groups.

These points apparently were not able to take the Red and White squad to the round of 16, because third place in the other five groups had more points than Indonesia, allowing four of them to advance to the next phase.

2. Brilliant contribution from Arkhan Kaka Purwanto and Nabil Ashura

The Indonesian U-17 national team was able to record three goals during this tournament. Arkhan Kaka Purwanto became a hero by scoring two goals, one each against Ecuador and Panama.

His brilliant performance involved a pass from the wing and an accurate tap-in. Meanwhile, Nabil Ashura scored a brilliant goal from a free kick against Morocco.

3. Sharpness in Various Attack Schemes

During the 2023 U-17 World Cup, the Indonesian U-17 National Team managed to score three goals in three different matches.

This advantage includes two goals from open play and one goal from a set piece situation. This shows the team’s sharpness in various game situations.

Even though the Indonesian U-17 National Team’s journey to the 2023 U-17 World Cup ended in the group phase, the achievements and positive contributions of the players, especially Arkhan Kaka Purwanto and Nabil Ashura, still give pride to Indonesian football fans. Now, the focus shifts to planning and preparing for even more brilliant achievements in the upcoming competition.