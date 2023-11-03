Suara.com – Persib Bandung strengthened their position in second place in the BRI Liga 1 standings following a landslide 5-1 victory at home to Dewa United in the 20th match week, Sunday (26/11/2023) evening.

Persib succeeded in silencing the home team’s resistance in the match which was held at the Indomilk Arena, Tangerang.

Talking about this victory, there are a number of interesting facts that we can discuss. Here are three interesting facts about Persib’s impressive victory.

1. Ciro Alves is crazy

Brazilian striker Ciro Alves recorded a hat-trick in this match by scoring goals in the fifth, 31′ and 62′ minutes.

With this achievement, Ciro scored a total of 10 goals in the 2023/2024 Liga 1 competition.

Not to forget, Ciro’s compatriot, David da Silva also scored a brace, aka two goals, against Dewa United. Da Silva has now scored 14 goals this season, tied with Gustavo Almeida at the top of the temporary top scorer list in League 1.

2. Colored by clashes

In the middle of the match taking place at the Indomilk Arena, riots erupted in front of the stadium.

This incident occurred when a number of Persib supporters dared to go to Dewa United’s headquarters.

In fact, thousands of supporters were seen waiting for the opportunity to enter the stadium, creating an uncontrollable crowd.

3. Bojan Hodak Pede Big Four Keys

Persib coach, Bojan Hodak stated that the impressive victory against Dewa United was a positive signal for moving forward in facing the remainder of League 1 this season.

With the additional three points, his team can continue to compete at the top of the standings, strengthening their position in this season’s competition.

“This was a good match, we won 5-1. This victory is very good for us because it keeps us at the top,” said Bojan Hodak, quoted from the club’s official website.

“Our target is the top four. And after that we can talk about winning,” stressed the Croatian coach.

Prsib is currently in second place in the standings with 38 points from 20 matches, six points adrift of Borneo FC at the top of the standings.

However, this season there are changes to the regulations in League 1. In the final standings, the top four teams will proceed to the championship round to determine who has the right to emerge as champions.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam