Singapore does not want to interfere in the Israel-Hamas war and the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Singapore is reluctant to intervene in the Israel-Hamas war or the Russia-Ukraine war. However, the attitude of neighboring Indonesia is slightly different in responding to these two conflicts.

The issue of the Israel-Hamas War

In the case of the Israel-Hamas war—the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza—, Singapore has emphasized its position as a neutral mediator. They have hosted several meetings between Israeli and Palestinian representatives, and they have worked to promote peace and reconciliation.

Singapore strongly condemned the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which killed more than 1,400 people and kidnapped hundreds. This attack triggered Israel’s massive war in Gaza, which has so far killed more than 10,000 Palestinians.

“Singapore strongly condemns the rocket and terror attacks from Gaza against Israel, which have resulted in the death and injury of many innocent civilians,” said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 7.

This small country also criticized Israel’s disproportionate response. “No matter how horrific the acts of terrorism committed by Hamas, they cannot justify Israel’s disproportionate response of imposing collective punishment on Palestinians in Gaza,” said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Monday (6/11/2023).

Singapore, said PM Wong, will also not allow the Israel-Hamas war to divide its multiracial and multireligious population despite pressure from several segments and on social media for the government to condemn one side against the other.

“(Singapore) must consistently take a position that is principled, in line with international law and supports global peace and security,” he said.

For your information, Singapore maintains diplomatic relations with Israel and the Jewish state’s weapons users.

About the Russo-Ukrainian War

In this war, Singapore chose not to be neutral by blaming Russia for invading Ukraine as an independent and sovereign country.

Singapore also imposed sanctions on Russia covering the activities of four banks and a ban on exports of electronics, computers and military goods in response to what it said was Moscow’s “dangerous precedent” in Ukraine.