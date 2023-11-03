loading…

Gaza is facing various crises that are suffering for its people due to the Israeli invasion. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The people of the Gaza Strip have suffered greatly because of the invasion carried out by the Zionist army. They have to face a dark life because of the various crises that hit the region.

These various crises were exacerbated by the land invasion carried out by the Israeli army which was unable to defeat Hamas fighters. Moreover, Israel also blocks humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza region.

Here are 3 crises facing the people of Gaza.

1. Diarrhea and Cholera Crisis



Photo/Reuters

Sewage flows through Gaza’s streets as all major sanitation services stop operating, raising the possibility of a major wave of gastrointestinal and infectious diseases among the local population – including cholera.

For Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, finding drinking water is nearly impossible.

At a school run by the UN aid agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) in Khan Younis, 33-year-old Osama Saqr tried to fill several bottles with water for his thirsty children.

He took a sip and grimaced in disgust at the salty taste of the liquid, before letting out a long sigh.

“It is contaminated and not suitable, but my children always drink it, there is no alternative,” he told Al Jazeera.

Saqr’s one-year-old son was suffering from diarrhea but he could not find medicines in hospitals or pharmacies to treat it. “Even if I find it, the problem remains, the water is polluted and the water is salty, not suitable for drinking,” he said.

“I’m afraid I will eventually lose one of my children to this poisoning.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) recorded more than 44,000 cases of diarrhea and 70,000 acute respiratory infections, but the actual numbers are probably much higher. On Friday, the UN agency said it was deeply concerned that winter rains and flooding would make an already dire situation even worse.