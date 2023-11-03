loading…

Flying taxis will operate in 2026. Photo/ArcherAviation

WASHINGTON – Flying taxis, which we are used to seeing in science fiction films, will soon become a reality. This was revealed by US-based Archer Aviation.

Its flagship aircraft – Midnight – a four-passenger, one-pilot electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is expected to hit the market in less than a year in the US, followed by the UAE and India in 2026.

Flight tests for Midnight are already underway in California and regulatory approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected in 2025.

Archer signed a preliminary agreement at the Dubai Airshow with Air Chateau, a Dubai-based private aviation operator, to purchase up to 100 Midnights for USD 500 million, as part of plans to launch an air taxi service in the UAE.

The deal will result in the introduction of air taxis in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Middle East by 2026 which is also backed by Emirates sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.

Archer claims the Midnight is designed to perform consecutive flights and requires minimal charging, taking just six to seven minutes.

“We think of it as an urban air taxi. “It can cover a distance of up to 100 miles at a speed of 150 miles per hour,” said the company’s Chief Safety Officer Billy Nolen, reported by Al Arabiya.

The four-passenger-one-pilot configuration is based on Archer’s ride-share booking business model, which costs about $4-5 per mile, which will be gradually reduced in subsequent years, Nolen said.