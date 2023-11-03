loading…

Iran, Lebanon and Yemen are three countries that Israel has threatened if they interfere in its war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The war between the Israeli military and Hamas in Gaza, Palestine, which began on October 7 2023, has entered its 46th day on Wednesday (22/11/2023). There are at least three countries that have been threatened by the Zionist military if they intervene in the war in Gaza.

The war began after Hamas launched its “Operation al-Aqsa Storm” attack on southern Israel on October 7. About 1,200 people were killed and hundreds more were taken hostage.

Israel responded by bombarding Gaza almost non-stop to this day. More than 14,000 Palestinians in the region have been killed, with more than 5,000 of them children.

3 Countries Threatened by Israel If They Interfere in the Gaza War

1. Iran

Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat in an interview with British media said his country’s military would wipe out Iran from the face of the Earth if it involved itself in the war in Gaza to defend Hamas.

“Iran’s plan is to attack Israel on all fronts. “If we find they intend to target Israel, we will not only retaliate on those lines, but we will attack the head of the snake, which is Iran,” he told Mail Online.

“We will make sure they pay a heavy price if, God forbid, they open their northern front,” Barkat continued.

“The very clear message is that we will also go after Iran’s leaders. When will we do that? (It’s up to) when we decide.”

“Israel has a very clear message to our enemies. We tell them, look what happened in Gaza – you will get the same treatment if you attack us. We will wipe you off the face of the Earth,” added Barkat’s threat.

2. Lebanon

The Zionist regime also threatened to wipe Lebanon off the face of the Earth if the Hezbollah group involved itself in the war between Israel and Hamas.