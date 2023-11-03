loading…

GAZA – Israel continues its ground action in the Gaza Strip, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the “second phase”.

Semantics aside, this not too big and not too fast movement that has been going on for some time is an improvement on the two rapid attacks carried out at night. But not an all-out invasion.

The army called it reconnaissance. In preparation for an attack, smaller units attack to probe their enemy’s position, strength, tactics and operational readiness. The initial battle plan is then adapted using the knowledge gained.

Even so, Israel’s advance on land appeared slow: smaller and slower than the great force boasted by ministers and generals.

Some experts may see it as a sign that the Israeli army is short of weapons reserves. However, this could not happen, because of the continued air strikes and long-range shelling against Gaza which has not subsided for more than three weeks now, causing many casualties.

Hamas casualties are unknown, but the most likely death toll ratio in Gaza is hundreds of Palestinian civilians for every Hamas fighter killed.

Israel’s slow progress may have been deliberate, to allow for diplomacy, secret talks, and secret deals. Its neighboring countries – Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria – do not want the conflict to escalate and are trying not to escalate the conflict in any way. Qatar is leading diplomatic efforts for the release of Hamas prisoners and to avoid further escalation.

The following are 3 countries that have a strong position in determining the winner of the war in Gaza.

1. Türkiye is just playing with rhetoric



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sharply criticized Israel, calling it an occupier in his speech at a massive demonstration in support of Palestine a day ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

“Turkey’s criticism of Israel is almost certainly political, but Iran’s position is more complex, and what it might do remains a puzzle,” said Zoran Kusovac, a geopolitics and security expert, reported by Al Jazeera.

2. Iran Plays Behind the Scenes



Iran is Israel’s arch enemy. They formed, trained, organized, armed and continue to support a series of sub-state armed groups in the region. The largest and most well-known group among them is Lebanon-based Hezbollah, but Iran also has a presence through proxies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, regions where bloody conflicts are or are taking place.