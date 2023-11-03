Suara.com – Previously, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 was scheduled to be released in early 2023, but this plan was postponed. As a sign that this device will be released soon, here are 3 color variants of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3.

As of now, Samsung has not announced an official release date for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, but renders leaked last week revealed that the smartband will have a larger rectangular screen than its predecessor, the Galaxy Fit 2.

The latest renders that have emerged show that the Fit3 will be available in two new colors, namely gray and black. Another color that this device will bring is gold which looks elegant when used.

Several images circulating on social media also corroborate previous design leaks, which show that the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will have physical buttons and a microphone on the right side.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is expected to come with a silicone strap and the usual health and fitness trackers, including sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and a step counter.

Samsung is rumored to be unveiling the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. Unfortunately, it is still unknown when the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will be released.