loading…

View of the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Photo/REUTERS/Ammar Awad

GAZA – There are a number of colonial territories under Israeli control. One of them is outside the Palestinian territory.

Israel declared independence in 1948. Since then, they have slowly begun to expand their influence by annexing a number of Palestinian territories and other Arab countries around them.

One of the turning points in Israel’s territorial expansion occurred after the Six Day War in 1967. At that time, the coalition of Arab countries was defeated by the Jewish state.

There were many impacts that emerged after the defeat of the Arab coalition. One of them is Israel which occupies a number of Palestinian territories such as the West Bank to East Jerusalem.

Not only that, the Golan Heights, which originally belonged to Syria, also did not escape annexation.

Israeli Colony

1. West Bank

Hamas may still be able to tightly control the Gaza Strip even though it is besieged, but this is different from the West Bank.

Quoting Reuters, Friday (24/11/2023), the West Bank is a combination of hillside towns, illegal Israeli settlements and Zionist army checkpoints.

Israel has had control over the region since 1967, after winning the Six Day War. In September 1967, the Etzion block in Hebron became the first Israeli settlement built in the West Bank.

Even though Israeli settlements are starting to dominate, there are still quite a lot of Palestinians who remain. In order to maintain its control over the West Bank, the Israeli government continues to provide a number of security elements, such as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and border guards.