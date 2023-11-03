Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) is currently being discussed after holding the opening match at the 2023 U-17 World Cup. Many have criticized the quality of the JIS grass.

JIS is the stadium that has played the most matches in the 2023 U-17 World Cup, starting with the preliminary rounds of Groups C, E and F. However, this luxurious stadium in the capital city was hit by side comments after the match between England U-17 vs New Caledonia U-17. 17 on Saturday (11/11/2023) yesterday.

Many netizens compared the quality of JIS grass after and before FIFA prepared it for the 2023 U-17 World Cup. Some said JIS grass was worse than before.

Even so, a number of coaches participating in the U-17 World Cup actually acknowledged the quality of JIS. Here are three coaches who praised JIS.

1. Brazil U-17 coach

Brazil U-17 tactician Phelipe Leal was amazed by JIS. He expressed this admiration during an inspection before the first match.

“This is very crazy,” he said Monday (6/11).

He admitted that he had not had time to look for the stadium that his squad would use, but when he arrived at JIS he was amazed.

“This is a big stadium, it is beautiful and I am very surprised that they can make a stadium like this,” he continued.

2. Coach of New Caledonia U-17

New Caledonia U-17 National Team coach, Leonardo Lopez also acknowledged the quality of JIS grass. Even though his team was slaughtered 0-10 by England, he was reluctant to blame JIS grass.

In fact, he hopes that New Caledonia will one day have a JIS-level stadium to support his squad’s training activities.

“There are no problems with the field. This field is good for us, if there was a field like this in New Caledonia for us to compete in every week, of course it would be very good for physically training the players,” he said.

3. England U-17 national team

Furthermore, the coach who praised JIS was England captain, Ryan Garry. According to him, JIS is a good stadium. The stadium with a capacity of 82 thousand makes the squad excited to appear.

“I think everyone knows in the context of the first match. We saw that this was a good arena. The players were very enthusiastic about playing and I think they did that well,” he said.