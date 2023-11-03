loading…

Military personnel stand guard at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

RAFAH – The Gaza Strip, a region located on the west bank of the Jordan River and bordering Israel and Egypt, has become the center of world attention because of the latest war between the Zionist regime and Palestinian fighters.

The prolonged conflict in this region has had a serious impact on the daily lives of Gaza residents who need urgent humanitarian assistance.

Border crossings are vital routes for delivering this aid, and several key border crossings have played an important role in this effort.

1. Rafah Border Gate (Egypt-Gaza)

The Rafah border gate is the only land route connecting Gaza with the outside world.

Located on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, this border gate has a crucial role in allowing the movement of Gaza residents in and out, as well as providing access for humanitarian aid.

Egypt, as a neighboring country, has an important responsibility in facilitating humanitarian passage through the Rafah border gate.

In the current war between Hamas and Israel, Rafah is the only border gate that is still functioning for sending aid to the Gaza region.

Rafah is the main entry point for various international aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who are experiencing the brutal blockade of the Israeli apartheid regime.

2. Erez Border Gate (Israel-Gaza)

The Erez border gate connects Gaza with Israel and is one of the main gateways for humanitarian aid entering through Israel.

Although access through these border crossings is often limited and closely monitored, international efforts continue to ensure aid can reach Gaza residents who need it.