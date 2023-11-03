loading…

JAKARTA – In the midst of tensions between Israel and Hamas since October 7 2023, many countries see the hypocrisy of the United States. As a super power country, the United States has not been able to stop this tension.

Most countries in the world condemn the actions taken by Israel which they say are carrying out genocide in the Gaza Strip. Instead of being a mediator, the United States actually showed support for Israel.

It is not surprising that many countries in the world consider the United States to be hypocritical. So what are the biggest hypocrisies of the United States so far? here’s the review:

The Greatest Hypocrisy of the United States

1. Joe Biden Continues to Send Ammunition to Israel

After Hamas launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” on October 7 2023 against Israel, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, became one of the western leaders who visited Tel Aviv to show support for Israel.

As Israel’s main supporter, the United States also sent two aircraft carriers to the region and this indicated that they could deploy 2,000 US troops to Israel for assistance.

Additionally, the United States has quietly increased military aid to Israel, meeting requests that include more laser-guided missiles for its Apache combat fleet, as well as 155mm shells, night vision devices, bunker-busting ammunition and new military vehicles, according to a report.

The United States continues to do this at a time when the whole world condemns what Israel has done to Gaza civilians, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives to date.

In addition, since the founding of the state of Israel, the United States has become the largest supplier of military aid to Israel with a contribution of around $130 billion or the equivalent of IDR 2 quadrillion.

With US assistance, Israel has established one of the most formidable and technologically advanced militaries in the Middle East.

Republican and Democratic administrations as well as bipartisan leaders in Congress have approved aid to Israel for decades. In return, the US has built strategic military allies in the Middle East.

As part of the agreement reached under the Obama administration, Israel receives $3.8 billion annually for its military and missile defense systems.

Israel is the largest recipient of US foreign military funding, representing about 15% of the country’s defense budget in recent years.

2. The United States Practices Double Standards

Many parties have highlighted the United States’ attitude of enforcing double standards. This can be seen from their reaction to the killing of Israeli civilians and their lack of reaction to the killing of Palestinian civilians.