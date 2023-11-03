Suara.com – In October 2023, Samsung officially introduced the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Indonesia. Priced at IDR 8 million with great specifications, here are 3 advantages of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE which could be your mainstay.

Samsung claims this new device is a world-class innovation that offers an epic mobile experience to its users. This device is said to have an iconic design with advanced performance and a classy camera.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE does bring several advantages in terms of performance, camera and several other features that make this device special.

Based on a review of the specifications, here are 3 advantages of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE that you can consider before buying this device.

1. Offal with strong performance

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched by relying on the reliable Exynos 2200 innards combined with the Android 13 operating system and two RAM and internal memory variants, namely 8 GB/128 GB or 8 GB/256 GB.

This device’s battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh which supports 25W charging speed and an adapter with the same power but sold separately.

2. Large resolution camera with the best photo results

The next advantage of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is the large resolution camera which promises the best photo results. This device carries three sensors on the back.

The main camera of this device relies on a 50 MP sensor with OIS and AF. This sensor is combined with a 12 MP ultrawide and 8 MP telephoto camera which supports 3x optical zoom. The front camera of this device carries a 10 MP sensor for selfies.

3. Mainstay features that pamper users

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is still launching with a number of mainstay features that pamper its users. This device is equipped with dual SIM with a super fast 5G network.

Apart from that, this device also carries IP68 certification which is water and dust resistant. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE also uses USB Type C with NFC, stereo speakers and a fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE device is sold in Indonesia at a price of IDR 8,999,000 for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. Meanwhile, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory are sold for IDR 9,999,000.

This could be a consideration, that was a review of 3 advantages of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Seeing this review, are you still interested in buying this new Samsung device?