Suara.com – Having just launched into the Indonesian market, the Itel A70 immediately stole attention. Priced at just IDR 900 thousand, here is a review of 3 advantages of the Itel A70 which you can consider before buying this device.
The Itel A70 is a cheap cellphone that offers high performance and spacious memory. This device was priced cheaply when it was first introduced to the Indonesian market some time ago.
Before deciding to buy the Itel A70, below are some comments on the specifications and 3 advantages of the Itel A70 that you should consider before proposing the device.
Itel A70 specifications
Network: 4G/3G/2G
Screen: 6.6 inch IPS, 720×1612 pixels, 267 ppi, 500 nits, 60hz
Chipset: Unisoc T603
CPU: Octa-core 4×1.8 GHz (Cortex-A55) + 4×1.2 GHz (Cortex-A55)
GPU: PowerVR GE8322
RAM: 3GB, 4GB
Internal memory: 128 GB
External memory: MicroSD
Operating system: Android 13, Itel OS 13
Rear camera: 13 MP + 0.3 MP depth sensor
Selfie camera: 8 MP
WLAN: WiFi 5, a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth: 5.0, LE, A2DP
GPS: Ada
NFC: There isn’t any
USB: Type-C 2.0
Jack 3.5 mm: Ada
FM Radio: Ada
Sensor: Accelerometer, Proximity, fingerprint
Battery: 5.000 mAh
Color: Blue, Gold, Black, Green
3 advantages of Itel A70
1. Memory relief
The Itel A70 offers two RAM and internal memory variants, namely 3 GB and 128 GB and 4 GB and 128 GB. This spacious memory allows users to install many applications and store a lot of data.
2. Long battery life
The Itel A70 device is equipped with a spacious battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh. This capacity is claimed to last up to two days under normal use. This long-lasting battery can be used without having to worry about running out of battery in the middle of the day.
3. Affordable prices
The Itel A70 is priced at a very affordable price, making it an attractive choice for users looking for a smartphone at a low price.
In the Indonesian market, the Itel A70 3 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory is sold for IDR 990,000. Meanwhile, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory are sold for only IDR 1,299,000.
Those are 3 advantages of the Itel A70 that you can use as a reference before buying this device. If you are looking for a cellphone with ample memory, a long-lasting battery, and an affordable price, then the Itel A70 is an attractive choice.
