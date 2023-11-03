Suara.com – Having just launched into the Indonesian market, the Itel A70 immediately stole attention. Priced at just IDR 900 thousand, here is a review of 3 advantages of the Itel A70 which you can consider before buying this device.

The Itel A70 is a cheap cellphone that offers high performance and spacious memory. This device was priced cheaply when it was first introduced to the Indonesian market some time ago.

Before deciding to buy the Itel A70, below are some comments on the specifications and 3 advantages of the Itel A70 that you should consider before proposing the device.

Itel A70 specifications

Network: 4G/3G/2G

Screen: 6.6 inch IPS, 720×1612 pixels, 267 ppi, 500 nits, 60hz

Chipset: Unisoc T603

CPU: Octa-core 4×1.8 GHz (Cortex-A55) + 4×1.2 GHz (Cortex-A55)

GPU: PowerVR GE8322

RAM: 3GB, 4GB

Internal memory: 128 GB

External memory: MicroSD

Operating system: Android 13, Itel OS 13

Rear camera: 13 MP + 0.3 MP depth sensor

Selfie camera: 8 MP

WLAN: WiFi 5, a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot

Bluetooth: 5.0, LE, A2DP

GPS: Ada

NFC: There isn’t any

USB: Type-C 2.0

Jack 3.5 mm: Ada

FM Radio: Ada

Sensor: Accelerometer, Proximity, fingerprint

Battery: 5.000 mAh

Color: Blue, Gold, Black, Green

3 advantages of Itel A70

1. Memory relief

The Itel A70 offers two RAM and internal memory variants, namely 3 GB and 128 GB and 4 GB and 128 GB. This spacious memory allows users to install many applications and store a lot of data.

2. Long battery life

The Itel A70 device is equipped with a spacious battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh. This capacity is claimed to last up to two days under normal use. This long-lasting battery can be used without having to worry about running out of battery in the middle of the day.

3. Affordable prices

The Itel A70 is priced at a very affordable price, making it an attractive choice for users looking for a smartphone at a low price.

In the Indonesian market, the Itel A70 3 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory is sold for IDR 990,000. Meanwhile, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory are sold for only IDR 1,299,000.

Those are 3 advantages of the Itel A70 that you can use as a reference before buying this device. If you are looking for a cellphone with ample memory, a long-lasting battery, and an affordable price, then the Itel A70 is an attractive choice.