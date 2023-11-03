Suara.com – The Huawei family has just released the newest smartwatch from its family, namely the Huawei Watch Fit SE, to Indonesia. Bringing complete features at a low price, here are 3 advantages of the Huawei Watch Fit SE.

The Huawei Watch Fit SE was released today, Monday (27/11/2023) in Indonesia. This new Huawei device brings a number of features that can be relied on to monitor health conditions.

Huawei claims that the Huawei Watch Fit SE smartwatch comes with complete features at a price that is still very affordable for its users. Before deciding to buy, here are 3 advantages of the Huawei Watch Fit SE that you can consider.

1. Stylish and lightweight design

Huawei Watch Fit SE has a stylish and lightweight design. The screen measures 1.64 inches and weighs only 21 grams. This Huawei smartwatch screen also looks bright and clear, so it remains bright even in sunlight.

2. Long battery life

This new Huawei device has a long battery life of up to 10 days. Huawei claims that users can use the Huawei Watch Fit SE all day long without having to worry about running out of battery.

3. Various superior features for health

Huawei Watch Fit SE is equipped with a number of health features that pamper its users. Some of them are heart rate monitors, GPS monitors, sleep monitors, SpO2 monitors, stress and menstruation monitors.

The Huawei Watch Fit SE was priced at a low price of IDR 899,000 at the start of its release. This device has an original price of IDR 1,299,000 after the flash sale period ends.

Those are the 3 advantages of the Huawei Watch Fit SE that make it worth buying. Already launched in Indonesia, interested in buying this new Huawei device?