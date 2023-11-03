loading…

The spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaidah, has a number of advantages in inflaming the enthusiasm of the Palestinian people. Photo/Al Maydeen

JAKARTA – Abu Ubaidah is the spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades. Recently, many people have been discussing his figure, especially on social media.

Despite his mysterious figure, Abu Ubaidah appears quite often in public. As a spokesperson, he was known for his bold and motivational speeches.

On the one hand, his speech may be criticized by many Israelis and their supporters. On the other hand, the messages he conveys always receive a warm welcome from the Palestinian people.

There are a number of advantages that the figure of Abu Ubaidah has in fueling the enthusiasm of the Palestinian people to continue fighting against Israel. Here are some of them.

Advantages of Abu Ubaidah in Motivating the Palestinian People

1. Interesting Speech Style

In his duties as spokesperson for the Hamas Al Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaidah quite often appears to give speeches. Not only online, several times he also made live speeches in front of Palestinians and their supporters.

Apart from his mysterious appearance, always covering his face, Abu Ubaidah’s speech style is also quite interesting. One of his characteristics is that his speeches almost always contain optimistic, motivating sentences.

As an example, you can take his speech when responding to the increasingly brutal invasion of the Gaza Strip by Israel. Quoting Daily News Egypt, Abu Ubaidah never reduced the hopes of the Palestinian people at all.

Despite the bloody condition of Gaza, Abu Ubaidah preferred to convey the positive achievements his fighters had achieved in fighting Israel. For example, such as successfully destroying 24 Israeli military vehicles with anti-tank missiles.

Abu Ubaidah in one of his speeches said:

“The current war is indeed unequal. However, in the future this condition will become an unforgettable lesson for world history. The (Palestinian) fighters successfully used anti-tank missiles to target Israeli troops. “This attack will result in disappointment, defeat and feelings of humiliation on their part (Israel),” said the Al Qassam Hamas spokesperson as quoted, Saturday (18/11/2023).

2. He is an authoritative and charismatic figure

Abu Ubaidah’s true identity is still a mystery. Apart from his name which is thought to be just a pseudonym, he also never shows his face when making public speeches.

However, there is something unusual about Abu Ubaidah. Not only does he exude authority, but his figure is also charismatic, so he can make people around him feel shy but also comfortable.