There are many cheap Android tablets, so choosing one or the other is easy. However, today we will talk about one that is quite good, although it is not from a very well-known brand, and it is none other than the DOOGEE T20S. User reviews are very positive and has a score of 4.5 stars out of 5. In addition, it comes with Android 13.

The DOOGEE T20S is an Android tablet that Not bad at all if you are looking for an economical and versatile device, capable of satisfying your basic leisure and work needs. It has a recommended price of 219.90 euros on the official DOOGEE website, but you can get it for only 149 euros on Amazon, which is a 32% discount.

Save 70.99 euros by buying the DOOGEE T20S on Amazon

This tablet has a 10.4-inch IPS display (2000 x 1200 pixels), which allows you to enjoy all types of multimedia content with good image quality. In addition, it has a slim and light design, with a thickness of only 7.9 millimeters and a weight of 470 grams. At the RAM and storage level, the DOOGEE T20S has a Unisoc T616 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The latter can be expanded using a microSD card. As you can see, it’s not bad at all. It is powerful enough to have multiple applications open without affecting performance.

It’s time to talk about the cameras, something that we could say takes a backseat when we talk about an entry-level tablet. Here we can say that the DOOGEE T20S complies, without further ado. It has a 13-megapixel front camera that delivers when the lighting conditions are good. On the front we find a 5 megapixel camera more than valid for video calls. In the sound section It has 4 speakers that comply with the high-resolution audio standard. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the DOOGEE T20S is compatible with Widevine L1, and this means that you will not have any problems when watching Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and other streaming video services.

If you are looking for an Android tablet for less than 150 euros that offers good performance and has a 2K screen, then You can’t miss this offer We don’t know how long it will be available.

