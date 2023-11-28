Suara.com – In order to celebrate its 28th birthday, PT ACE Hardware Tbk is presenting the SERBA 28 program for certain products, ranging from Eglare Table Lamps to Aluminum Suitcases from Luggo.

As part of the campaign, ACE also presents various attractive promos, starting from special price offers and savings of up to 70%, promos Buy 1 get 1 free, Buy 2 Get 1 Free, and Buy More Save More.

Customers can also redeem savings on selected products with a certain minimum spend. Apart from that, specifically for ACE members, you can get online shopping promos through Rurupa with cashback of up to IDR 2.8 million for certain nominal purchases with the voucher code “ACE28TAHUN” which is valid until December 12 2023.

For customers who have not registered to become Ruparupa Rewards members, you can visit the link htp://bit.ly/joinruparuparewards. There are also exclusive savings of up to 75% for Ruparuparewards members. The method is very easy, namely by collecting and exchanging stamps for several Discovery Adventures products which are valid until December 17 2023.

ACE Travel

Having been around for 28 years, ACE certainly has a long journey. ACE was first established in Karawaci. ACE is a franchise brand from abroad.

“So the first shop was opened in Karawaci, Supermall Karawaci. In fact, previously we were only a franchise from America. But now it is fully operated by Indonesia,” said Teresa Wibowo at the 28th ACE Anniversary event, Jakarta, Tuesday, (7/11 /2023)

The first shop burned down due to riots during the 1998 monetary crisis. However, the founders of ACE did not give up and continued to fight for their commitment to provide solutions to all household problems through superior products and professional services with the values ​​’Complete, Close and Easy’. As ‘The Helpful Place’, ACE continues to grow by expanding its product portfolio, from home appliances to smart home products, and expanding to various regions until now it has 233 stores in 66 cities.

“We didn’t even have a shop, because during the riots at Supermall Karawaci, our shop caught fire. So we didn’t have that shop for a while. “But yes, now we have finally grown to have 233 stores in 66 cities,” explained Teresa.

Consistent As The Helpful Place

ACE also continues to innovate in facilities and services that provide convenience for customers through the presence of the compact ACE and the Krisbow Sync smart home app.

This 28th anniversary is also a momentum for ACE to announce its new innovation, namely the integration of ACE Rewards into Rurupa Rewards, which is a digital initiative of the Kawan Lama Group.

Teresa Wibowo continued, the integration of ACE Rewards into various rewards is our special innovation on our 28th anniversary as ‘The Helpful Place’, which will provide more benefits to loyal customers.

“With this innovation, 4.9 million ACE members can now take advantage of reward coins in various business brands in the Kawan Lama Group ecosystem to get exclusive products and benefits, such as special member prices, redeem coins anywhere, Welcome Gifts, Birthday Gifts , free delivery and installation, and much more,” he said.

To always provide added value for customers, ACE also consistently implements Environmental, Social and Governance values ​​through its various sustainable programs.

Most recently, ACE launched ‘Can Be Good with ACE, a sustainability initiative to provide a better life by collaborating and inviting the community to contribute to handling electronic waste.

“The (B)joint program for (i) (sa)waste (s)electronic goods, abbreviated as Bisa Baik with ACE, is a manifestation of our concern in managing electronic waste which can create a circular economy. In this program, customers “ACE can bring electronic waste that meets the criteria determined by ACE and put the electronic waste in the dropbox available at the ACE store to get a 10% discount on purchasing the same product,” explained Teresa.