The Automobile Club de l’Ouest has revealed the official poster for the 24h of Le Mans, which will be valid as the fourth seasonal event of the FIA World Endurance Championship next year.
There are just a few days left until the ticket presales open to attend the race on 12-16 June, preparations for which have already begun shortly after the end of the Centenary edition, won as known by the Ferrari 499P #51 driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi.
Every year it is tradition to create a new promotional poster for the event which takes place on the Circuit de la Sarthe, as we showed you a few months ago in a rich photo gallery which showed almost all of them from 1923 to today.
The graphic designers from the communication agency Désigne in charge of studying the 2024 version used the last two digits of the year to incorporate the 24h logo, under which there is the writing Le Mans.
In the center we find the main straight of the French track on which the Hypercars of Ferrari, Toyota and Peugeot are launched (current version without rear wing, but which will change shapes for next season), followed by the LMDhs of Cadillac and Porsche, whizzing past the grandstand central. Vanwall, however, is missing and has not yet announced what it will do in the future after a disappointing first season in the top endurance series.
“They will be there!” is the phrase chosen as an appeal to all the fans and enthusiasts who do not want to miss this great race, which will also feature new prototypes brought by Lamborghini, Alpine, BMW and Isotta Fraschini.
“Hypercars fighting at full speed. A hard-fought race. A legendary place. Lively and emblematic grandstands. It won’t be just any edition, but the 2024 edition is the mirror of the 24 Hours of Le Mans”, explains the accompanying official note of the poster.
“For this edition, which promises to be extraordinary from a sporting point of view, the emphasis is on the prestigious brands that will compete for victory. At the end of February, when the list of entrants will be announced, it will be possible to see the definitive lineup , which will include all the main manufacturers who will be present at the Circuit de la Sarthe next June.”
Meanwhile, on November 27th, the FIA WEC and ACO will publish the first entry list for the entire 2024 season of the World Championship, so we will already have some names confirmed, while ticket presales will start on November 15th, as was announced a few weeks ago.
