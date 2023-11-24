Lapo Elkann and the Garage Italia in Milan

Lapo Elkann, debts written off for 23.98 million

Lapo Elkann, during 2023, obtained a rare pardon from his main creditors, marking this year as a period of mercy. His main creation, Italia Independent, risked bankruptcy, but was saved by a settlement agreement which canceled a total of 23 million and 980 thousand euros of debt. Big banks and even Cristiano Ronaldo have given up a significant part of the credits, demonstrating a gesture of generosity towards his friend Lapo, forgiving 2.8 million euros. Italia Oggi reports it.



The settlement agreements involved the IIG parent company, Italia Independent Group, with banks and suppliers who waived 90% of their credits. For the operating company listed on the stock exchange Italia Independent (II), lThe agreement was less generous, canceling only 80% of the credits. Cristiano Ronaldo, included in this list of creditors, received 718 thousand 863 euros as part of the agreement, giving up the remaining 2 million 875 thousand 453.8 euros. The difficult situation of Lapo’s glasses has caused significant problems for Italian banks, in particular Unicredit, which recorded a loss of 8.5 million euros between the parent company and the operating company. Banca Ife renounced 4.8 million euros of credits, followed by Bnl with 4.1 million euros lost. Other creditors, including administrators, consultants, accountants and eyewear retailers, had to give up a total of 7.2 million euros.

Lapo Elkann personally suffered a financial abyss, forgiving himself 232,895.573 euros. This figure, although significant, is minimal compared to the 38 million euros invested and lost in its businesses from 2016 to 2022. Currently, it faces a debt of 12.8 million euros, which is essential to avoid the bankruptcy of its companies. The parent company’s net worth at the end of 2022 was negative by 6.4 million euros, with overall losses of 65.2 million euros over the years. The operating company had negative equity of €28.7 million and losses in 2022 of €11.7 million. The auditing company Revi.Tor did not certify the financial statements, underlining the “impossibility of expressing an opinion”.

The approval of the agreement with the creditors was explained in the letter sent to the Ivrea court, attributing the difficulties mainly to the two waves of Covid, which hit the business when it should have restarted. Part of the blame was also placed on Enea Bastianini, a motorcycling champion, despite his successes in Moto GP starting from 2021. Italia Independent was finally sold for one million euros ad AM Group, Alessandro Lanaro’s holding company. Lapo Elkann, who remained the majority shareholder, was appointed creative director of the new Italian Independent eyewear line, contributing to the Modo di Lanaro Group.



