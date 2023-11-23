And by farm-fresh we mean: there is only 1,800 km left on the clock.

A rare Ferrari or Porsche with 1,800 km on the clock is special, but actually not. You know there are people who buy such a car and then scrupulously avoid driving. What is really special: an ordinary BMW 520i that has only driven 1,800 km after 23 years.

This is of course not a random example: an E39 5 Series from 2000 has actually surfaced with such a low mileage. This car is currently being auctioned via Catawiki. Why has the car been driven so little? Nobody knows that. At least not because a 520i is a collector’s item.

Yet it has now become a collector’s item, because you will only buy a car with such an extremely low mileage if you are a really big enthusiast. So you see: if you don’t drive a car for long enough, it automatically becomes special.

Apart from the mileage, there is not much special about this car. The color (Topazblau) is nice, but otherwise it is just the entry-level version. In terms of options, it is also not a lavish example, with simple fabric upholstery.

The fact that it is the entry-level version is not a disaster, because we had already determined that this is a car for the collector. And if you don’t drive it anyway, it doesn’t matter what’s under the hood.

If you are such a collector, you can bid on this 5 Series with a particularly low mileage via Catawiki. It will certainly not be a bargain, because the highest bid is already €12,500. And the auction still runs for nine days. What we forgot to mention: the car is in Spain. If you place the winning bid, you better bring a trailer, otherwise the mileage will immediately double.

