223 inhabitants.

1.3 million dollars raised in traffic fines and confiscated assets.

Nearly 6,000 dollars raised by each of the town’s inhabitants.

This is what a small town in Louisiana in the United States has achieved. A town that is governed by an extraordinarily particular way of dispensing justice and that is still in force in some towns in a couple of states in the country. A type of justice with which there is a clear conflict of interest.

On average, fines and assets seized in the United States represent an additional income to local accounts of 1.7%. In Fenton (Louisiana), this item represents 92.5%.

This is his story.

When I write the fine, I judge you and charge you for it

The United States is particular. Upon entering the country they ask you if you are determined to commit a terrorist act. One day you wake up and your State has decided it wants to ban TikTok. Another day someone claims five million in compensation for putting too much ice in their drink.

Or you discover that in Ohio and Louisiana They have assets known as Mayor’s Court, a judicial rarity that applies to 297 courts in Ohio and around 250 courts in Louisiana. An exceptionality that allows the mayor of the town or locality (or a person designated by him) to act as a judge to resolve conflicts related to fines and other sanctions of less than $5,000 and to which prison sentences cannot be applied.

Queer? Less than imaginable. As stated in this article, for the mayor to carry out these tasks, no type of qualification or specific knowledge is required. He alone has to carry out about six hours of practice to start acting as a judge and, subsequently, do a minimum of three hours a year.

As if this were not enough, in this type of court it is not mandatory to have a person record what is happening. It is also not necessary to carry out a audio or video recording of the trial. That is, there are no basic minimums to guarantee that the accused is receiving a fair and proportional punishment when it is decided to punish him.

A situation that has led Fenton, the town we talked about at the beginning of this article, to obtain truly extraordinary income thanks to traffic fines and sanctions. ProPublica revealed in an article that the town has collected more than 1.3 million dollars in fines despite being a place where only 223 residents live together and having a particularly small size.

The figure, evidently, extraordinarily increases the municipality’s budget. In fact, the 92.5% of income What these sanctions represent leave Fenton as the town in Louisiana where the weight of these economic punishments is most important. And, of course, it is one of the highest in the country.

ProPublica explains that there are two important variables to understand what is happening in some localities where the Mayor’s Court is active. Firstly, they are very small towns, where the budget for the town is very small, including the salary of the mayor and the rest of the people related to its management. The evident defenselessness of the citizen allows these courts to act with a wide arm that leads localities like Fenton to base their budget on hundreds and thousands of traffic fines that are not very credible.

It is not a unique case, but it is one of the most striking. According to Governing, 600 jurisdictions in the United States collected at least 10% of their budget revenues through fines. In Louisiana alone, this situation was repeated in 70 different towns. In 25 of them, the fines represented more than 50% of the annual budget.

The judicial exceptionality causes cases such as those reported by Jalopnik, where it is reported that a driver was fined $305 for traveling at 71 mph (114 km/h) in an area limited to 50 mph (80 km/h), alleging that the His behavior was disrespectful to the agent. The same thing happened with another driver who was traveling at 81 mph (130 km/h) in the same area and whose alleged bad behavior resulted in a fine of $490.

In ProPublica they explain that they tried to interview the mayor but that he only gave them five minutes. They also received continuous refusals when they asked for graphic or audio evidence of the trials, with the aim of verifying what happened in situations such as the one reported by a woman, punished with $210 for traveling at 61 mph (98 km/h) in the aforementioned section. limited to 50 mph (80 km/h) and was denied the ability to have his speed reflected on a radar. “I told them that I was already braking but I couldn’t stop the speed in time,” the accused denounces in the article.

