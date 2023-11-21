On Tuesday evening, 21 Italian neo-Nazis who were supposed to participate in a far-right rally in the north of the Greek capital were arrested at Athens airport. According to sources cited by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, the police had been notified of their arrival in Athens. After being stopped, the 21 people were taken to the airport’s immigration office, where, according to what Kathimerini writes, the procedure for their expulsion for national security reasons began.

The arrested people were supposed to participate in an international event organized to commemorate Manolis Kapellonis and Yorgos Fundulis, two young exponents of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, killed in 2013 outside a movement headquarters. Kapellonis and Fundulis had been killed in Neo Heraklion, north of Athens, where the rally was scheduled for today: the event was banned by the Greek police, as were any counter-demonstrations by left-wing groups.