Suara.com – The Indonesian national team had to recognize Iraq’s superiority after being defeated with a score of 5-1 in the 2026 World Cup Qualification Group F match in the Asian zone which took place at the Basra International Stadium, Thursday (16/11/2023) evening WIB. Appearing in front of tens of thousands of Iraqi supporters, the Indonesian National Team could only play defensively.

Iraq’s goals were scored by Bashar Resan, suicide Jordi Amat, Osama Rashid, Youssef Amyn and Ali Ibrahim. Meanwhile, one goal for the Indonesian National Team was scored by Shayne Pattynama.

The Indonesian National Team’s struggle is not over even though they were defeated by Iraq. On the second matchday, the Indonesian National Team will face the Philippines on November 21.

The Course of the Match

The Indonesian National Team’s defense was attacked by Iraq at the start of the match. Ten minutes into the duel, Iraq was still having difficulty dismantling the Garuda squad’s defense.

The Indonesian national team doesn’t seem to want to rush into building an attack. They waited for the right momentum to launch a counter-attack.

It was very difficult for the Indonesian national team to build an attack against Iraq. Asnawi Mangkualam and his friends have to be really patient because they are constantly under pressure.

The Indonesian national team finally conceded in the 20th minute. Weak guarding and blunders by the defenders of the Garuda squad were a disaster for the Garuda squad.

Bashar Resan, who received the ball, easily put the ball into Nadeo Argawinata’s goal. Score 1-0 for Iraq!

Leading by one goal, Iraq continued to put pressure on the Indonesian National Team’s defense. As a result, Nadeo’s goal shook again in the 34th minute.

Starting from Amir Al-Ammari’s crossing, Jordi Amat, who tried to throw the ball, actually broke into his own goal. Iraq leads 2-0.

The Indonesian national team started to dare to attack after trailing 0-2. Now, the Red and White team is starting to play openly in order to reduce the gap.

Before halftime, Indonesia managed to close the distance. Shayne Pattynama was able to reduce the position after continuing Rafael Struick’s pass.

The 2-1 score lasted until halftime.

In the second half the Indonesian national team was still under pressure. However, the Red and White team was braver in attacking in the hope of equalizing the score.

The Indonesian national team conceded again in the 60th minute. Again, the Garuda defenders made a mistake which the Iraqi players missed.

Osama Rashid’s hard kick from outside the penalty box failed to be anticipated by Nadeo. Iraq walked away with a score of 3-1.

Being left behind by two goals did not make the Indonesian national team players mentally collapse. In fact, the Garuda squad was able to put up a good fight, but small mistakes were immediately exploited by the home players.

Entering the 81st minute, Indonesia’s goal shook again. This time it was Youssef Amyn who put his name on the scoreboard and made it 4-1.

Iraq added another goal tally in the 88th minute. Ali Ibrahim Al Zubaidi successfully listed his name on the scoreboard while sealing Iraq’s victory over Indonesia with a final score of 5-1.

Lineup

Irak (4-4-2): Jajal Hassan Hachim; Rebin Solaka, Ali Adnan, Hussein Ali Haidar, Osama Rashid; Bashar Rasan, Amir Al Ammari, Ibraheem Bayesh; Merchas Doski, Ali Jasim, Aymen Hussein.

Coach: Jesus Casas.

Indonesian National Team (3-5-2): Nadeo Argawinata; Jordi Amat, Elkan Baggott, Rizky Ridho; Asnawi Mangkualam, Marc Klok, Adam Alis, Ricky Kambuaya, Shayne Pattynama; Dimas Drajad, Dendy Sulistyawan.

Coach: Shin Tae-yong.