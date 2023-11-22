Suara.com – The Argentine national team successfully beat Brazil with a narrow 1-0 win in the 2026 World Cup Qualification match in the Conmebol zone at the Maracana Stadium, Rio De Janeiro, Wednesday (22/11/2023) morning WIB.

Argentina’s victory in their away match came thanks to the only goal scored by Nicolas Otamendi, according to Conmebol records as published by Antara.

Thanks to this victory, Argentina is back in first place in the 2026 World Cup Qualification standings in the Conmebol zone with 15 points from six matches.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which recorded three consecutive defeats in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, is now in sixth place with seven points.

Statistically, Brazil dominated the match by recording 53 percent of ball possession and taking a total of five kicks, but Argentina was able to appear effective.

In this match, kickoff was postponed after a fight broke out between Brazilian and Argentinian fans, resulting in the match being delayed for 28 minutes.

Argentina took the initiative to attack first and had a chance through Marcus Acuna’s effort but his shot was blocked by a Brazilian player.

Lionel Scaloni’s squad had another chance through Otamendi’s header, but their effort was not perfect so the ball was unable to reach the goal.

Brazil turned into a threat and had a chance with only a few minutes remaining in the first half through Gabriel Martinelli’s kick, but the ball was cleared by Cristian Romero on the goal line.

Entering the second half, Brazil had another chance, again through Martinelli’s kick, but this time the ball was blocked by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina finally succeeded in stealing the lead first through Nicolas Otamendi’s header which found the back of Brazil’s goal so that the score changed to 1-0 in the 63rd minute.

Behind by one goal, Brazil instead had to play with 10 men from the 83rd minute after Joelinton was given a straight red card by the referee after committing a foul on Rodrigo De Paul.

In the remaining time of the second half, Brazil continued to try to at least equalize, but until the final whistle sounded the score was 1-0 for Argentina’s victory.

Lineup:

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson (GK); Emerson, Marquinhos (Nino, 46′), Gabriel (Joelinton, 72′), C. Augustus; Guimaraes (D. Luiz, 78′), Rodrigo, Andre; Leaf (Endrick, 72′), Rodrygo, Martinelli (Veiga, 78′); G. Jesus.

Argentina (4-4-2): E. Martinez (GK); Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna (Tagliafico, 66′); De Paul, Fernandez (Paredes, 70′), Mac Allister, Lo Celso (N. Gonzalez, 70′); Messi, Alvarez (L. Martinez, 78′).