Suara.com – PSSI offered the Palestinian Football Association, PFA to use the stadium in Indonesia as the home ground for their national team during the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asian zone.

PSSI General Chair Erick Thohir emphasized the full commitment and solidarity of Indonesian football to Palestine.

Therefore, in the midst of the conflict and humanitarian issues currently plaguing the Palestinian people due to Israeli attacks, PSSI offered assistance by providing a stadium in Indonesia for the use of the Palestinian National Team.

“We are offering Indonesia as a home ground for Palestine when they play their 2026 World Cup qualifying home match against Australia this month. “Our cage is also Palestine’s cage,” said Erick Thohir in a written statement, Saturday (4/11).

PSSI General Chair, Erick Thohir (center). (ANTARA/HO-PSSI)

The offer made by PSSI was greeted with emotion by the PFA. Through an electronic message, PFA Deputy Susan Shalabi appreciated the support and commitment provided by PSSI.

Previously, via electronic mail, PSSI Secretary General Yunus Nusi wrote to the PFA on behalf of PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir to convey his deepest condolences and a sense of solidarity to the Palestinian people who were hit by Israeli attacks.

PSSI understands that the Palestinian National Team has a home match scheduled in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Australia on November 21.

Therefore, Yunus said that Erick Thohir offered to allow Palestine to play in Indonesia.

“In connection with what is happening in Palestine currently, we humbly offer the Palestinian team to compete against Australia on November 21 in Indonesia,” Yunus wrote in his letter.

“Mr Erick Thohir, President of the Federation, will facilitate the Palestinian team in the fields of accommodation, land transportation and also the stadium for the match at his own expense.”

Susan Shalabi appreciates the condolences given by PSSI. According to him, this means a lot to the Palestinian people during difficult times.

“Your (football federation) President, Mr. Erick Thohir, has truly shown his greatness, solidarity and generosity by offering accommodation, land transportation, and even a stadium for matches at his own expense. This gesture shows Indonesia’s spirit of unity and support for Palestine,” said Susan.

As for the offer, Susan said that her party had chosen Kuwait as the venue for the match.

“Please send our thanks to (PSSI) President Thohir for his kindness. The head coach and technical director chose Kuwait because of its proximity (to Palestine). We thank you wholeheartedly for your kind offer and look forward to continued cooperation between our associations, ” he said.

In the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Asian zone, the Palestinian national team will visit Lebanon in the opening match of Group E which will take place on 16 November.

Meanwhile, in the second match against Australia on November 21, Palestine is scheduled to play at home.