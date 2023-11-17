Suara.com – The 2024 U-23 Asian Cup drawing will be held soon. According to the schedule, the drawing will take place on Thursday (23/11/2023).

The Indonesian U-23 national team has the potential to be included in the hell group, considering that Shin Tae-yong’s team occupies pot 4.

Marselino Ferdinand and friends will join three countries, respectively from pots 1, 2 and 3.

Pot 1 itself is occupied by tough teams such as Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Japan.

Meanwhile, Pot 2 is occupied by Australia, South Korea, Iraq and Vietnam. Pot 3 consists of Thailand, Jordan, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

The 2024 U-23 Asian Cup Championship will be held in Qatar from April 15 to May 3.

This is a special moment for the U-23 Indonesian National Team. Because, for the first time in history, Indonesian representatives appeared in the Asian U-23 age group championship.

With its status as a debutant, of course the U-23 Indonesian National Team led by Shin Tae-yong will not just pass up the opportunity.

2024 U-23 Asian Cup Drawing Schedule:

Time: Thursday, (23/11/2023)