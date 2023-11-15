Suara.com – Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Budi Arie Setiadi provided three practical steps for State Civil Apparatus (ASN) to avoid hoaxes in the 2024 Election.

“First, do not immediately spread the information received,” said Budi in a written statement received, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

After that, the second step is to check the correctness of the information received by checking official information sources, for example government websites or social media from related parties.

Third, if in the end no facts such as the information received are found, then it means that it is certain that this is a hoax. If the information is true according to the facts, make sure the information is useful to share or not.

“If the information is correct, however, it is not useful or even has the potential to cause division, then don’t share it,” said Budi.

According to Budi, these three steps can not only be implemented by ASNs to avoid hoaxes in the political year, but also all Indonesian society.

He believes that in realizing the 2024 peaceful elections, active community participation is needed so that a quality democratic party can be created.

“The 2024 election is an agenda for all of us. So that it can be celebrated together, contributions from all parties are needed to maintain the quality of its implementation,” said Minister of Communication and Information Budi.

Apart from avoiding hoaxes, Budi said that ASN in realizing quality elections can also take part by consistently maintaining their neutrality in line with regulations, namely Law Number 20 of 2023 concerning State Civil Apparatus.

He reminded ASNs to maintain neutrality by not using party attributes or prospective election participants, and were prohibited from taking part in campaigns both online and offline.

“The prohibition also includes a prohibition on creating content, commenting, sharing campaign materials on social media, or attending declarations, outreach, and actively supporting prospective election participants. “ASNs are also prohibited from taking photos with prospective election participants and the success team to show their partiality,” said the Minister of Communication and Information. (Between)