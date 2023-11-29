Suara.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) advised that the 2024 state spending allocation be absorbed on target, transparently and adaptively to various changing situations.

Jokowi conveyed this message during his speech on the agenda of handing over the Budget Implementation List (DIPA) and Transfer Allocation List to Regions (TKD) for Fiscal Year 2024 to representatives of ministry/agency and regional government officials.

“I want to remind you first, use the budget that has been given, once again in a disciplined, thorough and targeted manner,” said President Jokowi in his speech at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

In his briefing before officials from ministries/institutions and regional governments, Jokowi warned of the potential for an economic crisis and recession triggered by the impact of increasingly heated global geopolitics and increasingly real climate change.

The second message conveyed by Jokowi is transparency and accountability of regional finances which need to be prioritized by the competent authorities to prevent misuse of the budget, related to corruption.

“Put forward transparency and accountability. Don’t open even the slightest loophole for corruption, let alone close that loophole,” he said.